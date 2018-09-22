Kiton RTW Spring 2019

Kiton’s women’s division is seeing a 20 percent increase in sales, chief executive officer Antonio De Matteis said as he pointed to the collection displayed on a grass patch at Palazzo Kiton. The luxury tailoring company revisited a number of classics such as the blazer, here with contrasting piping and in unexpected textures. The three silk tuxedos were standouts, in an unusual color palette of azure, light yellow and pale jade. A parka with a sheared mink lining that becomes a vest or a napa trench with cashmere and denim details spoke volumes about the research that lies behind this collection. The look was also more leisurely with seersucker bermudas and easy wraparound skirts.