La Double J RTW Spring 2019

Not a season goes by without J.J. Martin launching a new collaboration with her rapidly expanding La Double J brand.

To coincide with the presentation of her jungle-inspired spring collection, the fashion journalist-turned-entrepreneur unveiled her first furniture designs: a series of chairs featuring her signature vintage prints, created in partnership with Kartell.

They were dotted around the patio of Milan’s Palazzo Morando, where an offshoot of local institution Bar Basso offered cocktails at a temporary bar, alongside a pop-up store selling the brand’s fall collection.

Martin said the collaborative approach came naturally, since La Double J started as an offshoot of her vintage fashion site.

“I’m really good, I think, at editing and picking and putting people together, so my whole theory for this has always been, ‘Let’s cull the best of Made in Italy,’” she said.

“I just think it’s my job to promote amazing Italians, you know?” she continued. “This country is jam-packed with the most talented, creative, passionate people on the planet.”

For her spring lineup, Martin partnered as usual with Mantero, the historic mill that provides her prints. These ranged from a graphic Fifties-style design, incorporating stylized monkeys and pineapples of the kind beloved by illustrator Michael Roberts, to psychedelic Seventies floral motifs.

Swimwear, launched last season, was expanded into versatile one-piece bathing suits and crop tops — all reversible — that were paired with breezy sundresses and skirts with asymmetric front ruffles. Martin even added a few solid colors to the mix.

“Maximalism management is my buzzword at the moment: like, how am I going to make this so you can digest it?” she said with a laugh.

While minimalists are unlikely to start gravitating toward her joyful designs, making the visually dense collection accessible to a wider audience is a clever move. After all, who knows where Martin’s broadening scope will take her?