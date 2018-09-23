Laura Biagiotti RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Lavinia Biagiotti is mapping out the future for the company she inherited from her mother Laura, and she said she wants it to be “joyful and full of energy.” To that end, her spring collection was a colorful ode to Futurism, her family’s passion, as she defined it. The Biagiotti Foundation owns more than 250 Futuristic works and is among the most prestigious collections dedicated to Giacomo Balla. Lavinia Biagiotti reworked details from such masterpieces into patterns on miniskirts, light gauze dresses with ruffles and silk tops. She played with brightly colored stripes, combining them in graphic patterns and juxtaposed with more subtle checks. Balla designs were also reproduced on a simple T-shirt worn casually over masculine baggy pants or on Biagiotti’s bucket bag – as well as on the stage of the Piccolo Teatro, where the brand has been showing for the past 25 years. To further support the storied venue, the designer set up a corner at the entrance where accessories and a pullover from the spring season could be purchased on the spot so that proceeds from the sale would benefit the theater.

The brand’s iconic white knits and dresses were not missing from the lineup and also served to balance the range of vibrant prints, as did a group of pinstriped linen suits with shorts. “There is a need to shape the future with creativity and a confident attitude, not only through technology,” said Biagiotti. To be sure, she expressed confidence with this upbeat and youthful collection.