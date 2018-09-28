Les Copains RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Spring marked the 60th anniversary of Les Copains. Rather than belabor the point with a drawn-out retrospective, creative director Stefania Bandiera made her point with refreshing brevity — 21 looks. Framed by a nautical theme, the lineup was done entirely in white and gold. Bandiera showcased the brand’s knitwear heritage with soft tailoring, lace, textured cardigans and easy sweaters, most woven with a metallic shimmer and rounded out the offer with sailor pants and blouses. The collection displayed discreet, approachable style with a dash of novelty, the kind of fashion that has kept it in business for six decades.