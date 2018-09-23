Loro Piana RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

What does a cashmere specialist sell in summer? It’s a question Loro Piana has been wrestling with for a while by experimenting with ultra-fine yarns for warmer seasons.

This time around, it decided to broaden its range by exploring the best of every material. “We wanted to strongly put our point of view on summer, so on linen, cotton and silk, which are all excellent in terms of materials and are very present in our collection,” said Loro Piana chief executive officer Fabio d’Angelantonio.

They were the building blocks of the brand’s spring offering, its most lightweight and feminine yet.

A dress in a stone-colored cotton and silk blend, with yarn embroidery at the collar and cuffs, was paired with a silk radzimir version of the brand’s classic Traveller jacket. Meanwhile, a striped silk jacquard midi dress with two trailing straps in the back appeared to have stepped out of a Jacques Henri Lartigue photograph.

Accessories – including an extra-large tote bag, a stole and a silk cashmere poncho – featured a brown stripe motif borrowed from a canvas suitcase in the archives, used by the brand’s fabric salesmen to showcase their wares. It was a grounding element in a collection that was otherwise light as air.