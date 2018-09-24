Manuel Facchini RTW Spring 2019

Manuel Facchini’s signature gothic and rock ‘n’ roll vibes took on a military feel for spring. The traditional epaulettes of army jackets, which got a glamorous makeover via sparkling accents, decorated a long wrap dress, an asymmetric jacket with cutouts on the sleeves, as well as a shirtdress/bomber jacket hybrid.

While the skin-tight leather pants and the biker jackets interwoven with vinyl felt a bit rigid, embroidered dresses with ergonomic cuts and sheer inserts offered a more wearable version of the brand’s futuristic femininity.