Missoni RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Details

Beauty

Collection

Sixty-five years is a very long time to be in this game. Fashion is an endurance test that requires the antagonistic qualities of consistency and spontaneity to keep pace. On Saturday night, Angela Missoni proved her stamina, ringing in her family brand’s anniversary with a fantastic collection. It celebrated the company’s heritage with depth, grace and newness, all spun from yards upon yards of those iconic, indefatigable yarns.

It was dreamy. Set on a veranda on a late summer night to the sound of pianist Michael Nyman playing live, the women’s and men’s collection was a procession of gossamer knits done in the lean, long, soft lines of pajamas. Robes, tunics, kimonos, tanks, cardigans, tiered ruffled skirts and loose pants came gently layered and wrapped with an exotic, world-wanderer attitude. Colors built from delicate pastels into deeper painterly hues and shadowy midnight indigos. Some of the looks featured abstract intarsia faces. Others were done in plaids, stripes, cables and yes, plenty of zigzags. Missoni softened their graphic edges, letting the lines delicately bleed into each other. The girls were ethereal pixies in capes, fuzzy slippers, scarves and turbans. The guys were sensitive cool types in camp shirts and soft, straight pants. Together they looked like a tranquil, otherworldly tribe.

The tribe is essential to Missoni. That it’s remained primarily a family-operated business for so long is incredibly impressive. So to the multi-generational Missoni clan, who surrounded Angela for her bow, congratulations.