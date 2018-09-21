Galleries

It was movie night in Milan, with Moncler Genius screening a series of films to showcase a second round of collections from its guest designers and brands on Wednesday night, including Simone Rocha, Craig Green and Noir.

The short videos were projected onto screens or walls in the stylishly rough industrial space across from Fondazione Prada — and the mood was arty and fun. Rocha’s film featured a cast of models, hats wrapped in veils, wearing her techno-Victorian designs and frolicking in the grass or tilling the soil wearing her flower-embellished dresses and apron styles.

The video had a “Picnic at Hanging Rock” feel and was directed by Tyler Mitchell. Rocha said during the event that she wanted the video to have a “dystopian” feel and to show the two different sides to the collection, which featured natural and man-made fabrics such as lightweight nylon, cotton poplin, vinyl and plastic.

“I also wanted to show the models at work and at play, tending and pruning the garden on one screen, and having fun on the other,” Rocha said during the cocktail party in the courtyard of the venue.

Green brought his childlike tent-cum-kite constructions, which appeared in his fall 2018 runway show earlier this year, to life on screen, where they flipped and folded, broke apart and came back together. He said the machines were powered by pistons, power drills and human helpers. The collection was stocked with hooded capes in primary shades and nylon jackets and tracksuits adorned with broken fragments of color, all inspired by kite surfing.

Both Noir Kei Ninomiya and Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara created conceptual videos, with Noir showcasing a standout collection of cut, twisted or hole-punched puffers. Coats were made from long, thin tubes of braided fabric or embellished with layers of ravioli-shaped discs, while lightweight A-line dresses flashed with laser-cut holes, giving them a part-Space Age, part moth-eaten look.