MSGM RTW Spring 2019

To street or not to street? Logo or no-go? Go safe or go home? These are the questions designers all around, no matter their position in the market, are facing. Massimo Giorgetti is no exception. He dabbled in all three for his spring collection, working oversize denim, the biker short trend that seems to just be getting started, a bit of logo-ism and some tweaks on the colorful jersey dresses that did well for him when he first launched almost 10 years ago. It was all painted in the vivid color of a blissful dream. “It’s like when you have an amazing dream and you wake up and these are the memories,” Giorgetti said backstage. “All the prints and colors are a little bit wrong, a little bit blurry. To dream is beautiful.”

The collection was a far cry more feminine than last season’s Milano-inspired, graphic print and bourgeois street lineup. Fluid, draped jersey dresses, some with a sporty accent, came in interesting color blocks — red and pink with a jolt of hard black; nude to soften bold yellow and red. Floral prints abounded on oversize denim and tie-dyes, all hand-done in Italy, brought the show home on ruffled denim dresses and jackets, sweatshirts and feathered frocks. As a show, it was a recurring dream — no new ground broken here — but a happy one.