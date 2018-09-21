Peuterey RTW Spring 2019

Textile experimentation and a feminine touch updated Peutery’s outerwear for spring, while the attitude remained urban and practical.

Cotton poplin was printed with floral patterns and treated to obtain a glossy aspect for a trench coat and a sporty zipper jacket. A range of summer coats and front pocket jackets were crafted from gold laminated cotton twill with a metallic finishing, which was then washed for a lived-in look.

Contrasting multi-color stitching punctuated the down jackets cut in slim silhouettes, while jersey fleece was matched with padded nylon on young, sporty bombers worked in pastel tones.