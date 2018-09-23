  View Gallery — 43   Photos


Away he goes! Lorenzo Serafini took wanderlust as his theme for this breezy, bohemian collection that was filled with easy-to-wear pieces inspired by the idea of escape.

Standouts included long, off-white dresses made from lace or gauzy fabric, hippie tunic dresses with lace insets and a sheer white dress with a fitted waist and ruffled Victorian style sleeves.

Other ruffle-front dresses and tops came with a blue batik-style pattern while stripes adorned cotton rompers. For the minimalist crowd, there were white hoodie shirtdresses with drawstring waists.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini RTW Spring 2019

43 Photos 

Serafini traveled to the desert, too, working a python photo print onto paper trousers, ruffled tops and bomber jackets. He was proud to say that those pieces were made from 100 percent paper and are machine washable — pretty serious credentials in this age of sustainable fashion.

load comments