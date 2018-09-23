Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Away he goes! Lorenzo Serafini took wanderlust as his theme for this breezy, bohemian collection that was filled with easy-to-wear pieces inspired by the idea of escape.

Standouts included long, off-white dresses made from lace or gauzy fabric, hippie tunic dresses with lace insets and a sheer white dress with a fitted waist and ruffled Victorian style sleeves.

Other ruffle-front dresses and tops came with a blue batik-style pattern while stripes adorned cotton rompers. For the minimalist crowd, there were white hoodie shirtdresses with drawstring waists.

Serafini traveled to the desert, too, working a python photo print onto paper trousers, ruffled tops and bomber jackets. He was proud to say that those pieces were made from 100 percent paper and are machine washable — pretty serious credentials in this age of sustainable fashion.