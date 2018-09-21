Plan C RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

The Castiglioni family, who established the Marni label in 1994, is back in business. Carolina, daughter of Consuelo and Gianni Castiglioni, is at the helm of the new luxury brand Plan C, which made its debut on Friday at Milan Fashion Week with a presentation at the label’s headquarters.

Even if the creative direction is in the hands of the second generation, Plan C reflects the colorful, eccentric aesthetic forged by the family. A charming juxtaposition of masculine and feminine shapes defined the lineup. Oversized silhouettes were reigned in at the waist, while mannish, button-down shirts were sweetened by maxi ruffles and layered under sundresses.

Standouts included a Macintosh column skirt with multiple slits, its rigorous appeal softened by another floral printed organza skirt layered underneath, and micro checkered suits with roomy jackets worn over tiny shorts.

Leather pieces, including a great elongated vest with utilitarian pockets, exuded an effortless luxury attitude, while sweatshirts printed with drawings by Carolina Castiglioni’s daughter Margherita had an artsy twist. Welcome back, sophisticated quirkiness!