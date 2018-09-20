Raquel Diniz RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Daryl Hannah was the muse who inspired Raquel Diniz’s collection of elegant, flattering dresses. South Californian and Texan references mingled in the lineup, which looked breezy, glamorous and fit for a posh summer garden party.

Floral patterns took center stage. Worked in different tones, from bright yellow and hot pink to white mixed with pale green and purple, the botanical motifs gave a hyper feminine elan to maxi frocks cut in different silhouettes. They spanned from off-the-shoulder bohemian designs to fluid styles embellished with bows at the shoulders.

Offering her personal take on animal prints, Diniz designed a foulard print where black-and-white leopard spots were combined with images of actual leopards. This was splashed on a long frock featuring a plunging neckline, which looked wildly chic.