RTA RTW Spring 2019

Eli Azran and David Rimokh brought the urban, rock ‘n roll touch of their RtA brand to Milan with their first official presentation here. The subversive spirit of their collection created an interesting contrast with the baroque palazzo venue.

Usually rooted in a dark aesthetic, seen in the black leather and vinyl pants, shirts and cycling shorts – omnipresent on the Milanese catwalks – the spring lineup also included orange, electric blue, pale pink and yellow. In terms of designs, the collection was a compilation of what cool city girls wear now, including cropped sweaters, bustier tops, leggings and minidresses to style with combat boots.