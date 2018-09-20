Sara Battaglia RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

A sophisticated elegance infused with references to the Fifties and the Sixties continues to be Sara Battaglia’s trademark.

For spring, the designer played with bold colors, including yellow, blue, hot pink and orange, which she combined with flattering silhouettes. For example, she crafted shiny taffeta for a maxi A-line tunic dress and an elongated sleeveless top matched with coordinated pants. Metallic details decorated the cutouts of an off-the shoulder flared minidress, while a classic striped shirt was manipulated to become a cute frock with a square neckline and ribbons on the sleeves.

The brand’s signature sartorial approach resulted in short-sleeved tailored blazers matched with coordinated cuffed trousers or short pants, as well as in shirts featuring couture-like exaggerated sleeves and pleats on the back.

Unfussy geometric frocks worked in solids were punctuated by graphic cutout details, which introduced a sensual touch in this polished collection.