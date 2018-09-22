Seventy RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

From business meetings to cocktail events, Seventy creative director Francesca Tegon had busy, contemporary women covered with her spring lineup.

Rooted in practicality, the collection offered plenty of well-executed city options, spanning from impeccable suits, including a style worked in a lively bubblegum pink tone, and cotton shirtdresses, to more eccentric silk pajama sets splashed with tropical foulard motifs and asymmetric tops printed with a leopard pattern.

When she kept silhouettes simple and played with solids, Tegon introduced small touches, including delicate ruffles on the back of a slipdress and at the collar of a silk blouse, to enhance the feminine spirit of even the busiest women.