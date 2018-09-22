Seventy RTW Spring 2019

- Galleries
From business meetings to cocktail events, Seventy creative director Francesca Tegon had busy, contemporary women covered with her spring lineup.
Rooted in practicality, the collection offered plenty of well-executed city options, spanning from impeccable suits, including a style worked in a lively bubblegum pink tone, and cotton shirtdresses, to more eccentric silk pajama sets splashed with tropical foulard motifs and asymmetric tops printed with a leopard pattern.
When she kept silhouettes simple and played with solids, Tegon introduced small touches, including delicate ruffles on the back of a slipdress and at the collar of a silk blouse, to enhance the feminine spirit of even the busiest women.