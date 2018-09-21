Sportmax RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Surf, sartorial and a hint of glamour were the disparate ingredients of Sportmax’s spring collection.

The show opened with a series of tailored pieces, including a suit with Bermuda shorts, a long, sleeveless blazer worn as a dress, an asymmetric skirt which was worn with a bikini, as well as a jacket layered over a one-piece swimsuit. Ergonomic cuts and color blocking introduced the surf theme, which was developed throughout the show.

It informed a plethora of dresses cinched here and there by drawstrings, multicolor nylon windbreakers, jersey tops and shorts splashed with graphic motifs. Some seemed borrowed from the archives of some American summer sport specialist. The surf aesthetic also influenced the evening designs, including sequin slip dresses worn under scuba hoodies and fluid silk jersey maxi dresses.

The lineup was surely coherent, but the athletic theme became overwhelming, making the show a bit repetitive and the end use of these clothes puzzling beyond summer getaways and outdoor workouts.