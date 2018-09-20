Tiziano Guardini RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

A champion of sustainable fashion, designer Tiziano Guardini was selected by Mercedes-Benz for the latest edition of its Global Fashion Engagement program supporting young talents, and she made her catwalk debut at Milan Fashion Week with a joyful, summery collection celebrating nature.

Inspired by an African fairy tale, Guardini chose the hummingbird as the symbol of her lineup. The tiny bird appeared in a tropical camouflage pattern splashed on several unisex pieces, from polo shirts crafted with a yarn made from castor oil to parkas and Windbreakers realized in a regenerated nylon.

Guardini also used a certified organic cotton for fringed sweaters and hooded sweatshirts. They were tucked into pleated skirts punctuated by wave-inspired motifs and paired with colorful cycling shorts, an offbeat style popping up on Milan runways. A range of cool men’s and women’s denim pieces included raw-cut trenches, vests and pants crafted from sustainable denim.