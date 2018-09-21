Tod's RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

In its show notes, Tod’s promised an “Italian Attitude” for its first coed show. And that it delivered. One could just imagine Gigi Hadid, in her first look, heading for an aperitif in Capri. She wore white shorts under a three-quarter jacket made of thin strips of precious hides, from snake to suede in a color palette that ranged from orange and sand to black. An orange foulard was casually tied at the neck, and she wore Gommino snake moccasins with fringes and carried a crocodile tote.

The patchwork motif was repeated on several covetable totes. A standout was a superlight, dark chocolate leather trench with zipped-up details, cinched at the waist with a belt showing the brand’s double T logo. Looking comfortable yet stylish, a few models wore fluid pants in a deep ocean-blue color, for example, printed with a sort of heraldic pattern with palms, fish and corals.

The men were equally sophisticated in double-breasted linen suits or vintage-looking leather biker jackets.

The mood was easy and joyful as models smiled and held hands for the finale and the women’s design team took a bow with Andrea Incontri, who is in charge of the men’s division.

Walking out of the room at the PAC Museum of Contemporary Art, Tod’s chairman and chief executive officer Diego Della Valle looked upbeat but, asked about the coed format, he said this was “a test,” as he believes each category “needs focus” on the runway.