Vivetta RTW Spring 2019

Vivetta Ponti’s show notes describe her spring collection as a “technicolor dream” and it played like a dream indeed — at times vivid and imaginative, but also confusing, non-linear and a bit absurd.

Ponti seemed to approach femininity from a little girl’s perspective, a mix of things she might wear when she grows up (a mint green pouf-sleeved bra top over green lace bike shorts, a nascent and woeful trend this season) and things she could wear now (a sweet, white tiered dress with a butterfly embroidered at the bib).

A white macramé jacket and miniskirt inlayed with swans, rainbows, rosettes and bows, or a yellow tulle prom dress with long-stem yellow roses embroidered at the bodice can only work with a healthy dose of irony, but Ponti played it too straight.