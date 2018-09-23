Winonah RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Like many designers and brands this season, Winonah de Jong gave in to her wanderlust, and took a trip — a safari to be precise. She sent out a glamorous — and travel-friendly — collection that was full of easy, classic pieces including cotton blouses, jumpsuits and safari jackets. De Jong put her personal spin on the trench, slipping a belt on the inside so that the coat could be cinched and still remain drapey at the front. A cinnamon cotton safari suit came with an elastic nipped waist and a midi skirt, while a jumpsuit in a similar shade was belted at the waist.

A camouflage print crept over long and languid trousers, a jumpsuit and a skinny minidress with long sleeves and built-up shoulders — a Winonah signature. Other summer-ready looks included a pink cotton dress with ruffle sleeves that gathered at the elbow, and a similar style done in white with embroidered black animal shapes hand-drawn by de Jong. Those black-on-white, naif drawings were a highlight of the collection, with a menagerie of African beasts striding across pieces including a ruffle-front skirt, high-waist trousers and a blouse with puff sleeves.