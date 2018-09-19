A.L.C RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Opening her first store in SoHo earlier this year has altered Andrea Lieberman’s perspective when designing her collection. “What do you deliver to the store in February?” she said during a preview of spring. “You can’t deliver a bunch of traditional summer eyelet dresses. What are you buying that time of year? It’s definitely impacted my thought process.”

She stocked her spring lineup with things that will inspire her customer to shop early in the season and can carry through, such as elevated sports wear — a polished army jacket; a safari shirtdress; a perfect trench — and novelty separates in rich bright colors and prints. There were marled knits in yellow and pink; a pair of mustard yellow pants with a subtly corseted waist, and a soft pleated dress done in a tie-dye print like the L.A. sunset. To round it all out were the basic components that a good stylist, like Lieberman, knows to tie everything together: great crop tops to wear with the high-waisted pants; ribbed knit dresses to layer under jackets and oxford, and T-shirts to go with just about everything else.