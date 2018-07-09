In his New York City debut, Alessandro Trincone transported guests to a disco-infused, conceptual world.

“Every collection is inspired by my bad experiences,” he said, “but this one celebrates people who have the courage to express themselves, like me.”

That expression translated into women’s wear details and construction including A-line dresses and a generous amount of ruffled embellishments on garments.

The use of sequins — a first for him — tulle and a hefty dose of glitter helped enhance the genderless feel of the lineup.

The experimentation continued with an allover metallic look that was attached to a rectangular frame in the same fabric, which Trincone said was intended to represent people breaking out of their molds.

Although the collection doesn’t seem focused to a retail objective, the visual result was refreshing.