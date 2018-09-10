Area RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk held their spring show under the rainy night sky on the roof of the New Design High School with only the subtle glow of spacey cloud balloons to illuminate the clothes. Which is to say, it was pretty dark up there. In a way, it was fitting, as most of the collection was suited to a night out where the fringed crystal netting embroidered over a blazer or T-shirt dress, or the sheen of a metallic blue onesie — a fusion of bejeweled bra top and biker shorts — might shimmer through the dark at a club. Up on the roof, it all looked pretty great, a strangely glamorous mix of Sixties go-go fantasy babe and regal party girl decked in bra tops, embroidered cocktail dresses, kicky pants and crystal nets. Metallic turban-newsboys, puffy structured bags and sandals with thick triangular heels finished it off. As is true of finding love on the dance floor, one can only hope it will look as good with the lights on.