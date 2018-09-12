Babyghost RTW Fall 2018

See-now-buy-now continues to be a winning retail formula for Babyghost, which, by controlling its production capacity in China, can continue to excite its fans online with immediately available, fresh products. For fall, Qiaoran Huang and Joshua Hupper delivered a versatile collection filled with easy-to-wear pieces elevated with an edgy touch. The brand’s signature dark-pop vibe translated into a nocturnal color palette, graffiti-inspired motifs and customized studs that added personality to the pieces.

The urban lineup included a big padded jacket quilted with a specially designed graphic pattern and a black blazer peppered with a pink floral insert. Paneling gave a charming appeal to the urban outerwear, while dark blue corduroy was crafted for a coat matched with coordinated pants. Their workwear feel was softened by a feminine top embellished with a striped ribbon.

While sequins gave a sparkling feel to a pair of fun short pants, Huang and Hupper printed the back of a nylon parka with the picture of their imagined first fragrance, which is supposed to be launched in the future in an ironic, playful rabbit-shaped bottle. Always good to look ahead.