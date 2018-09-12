Baja East RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Scott Studenberg has been Los Angeles-based for a year now and he’s having fun with the new environment. He shot his look book in Laurel Canyon, which, during a preview, he described as “the dream when you come from New York. You drive up the hills and smell night jasmine and pine.” He had the Laurel Canyon woman covered with a boho-cool leopard print maxi caftan robe over white twill joggers, and her daughter in a short leopard sarong to wear with a baby T-shirt. Then there’s the West Hollywood crowd, who wants Baja’s original glam-leisure via T-shirts, sweats and track jackets dressed up in satin and logos that riff on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (“Eleganza Extravaganza”) and “The First Wives Club” (“I had guests”); and just plain glam — ruched micro-minidresses in hot pink and fluorescent green stretch lamé. “It’s surprisingly breathable,” Studenberg said. “Everyone in L.A. wants light and breathable.”