Bande Noir RTW Spring 2019

The simplicity and modernity of last year’s “Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern” exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum informed Bande Noir’s spring collection. “It was all about wrap dresses and her florals are kind of distorted and very modern,” said creative director Mayte Allende. Now in her third season at the nascent label’s helm, Allende has found a strong mix of silhouettes she’s establishing as signatures — sheer tulle tops and dresses with colorful beading; easy tops and dresses with wrap details — and novelty. A white gauze wrap dress with double-breasted buttons was polished and simple. Tailored jackets and high-waisted trousers looked light in white, beige and navy, and the magenta and blue floral prints inspired by O’Keeffe felt bold and fresh rather than precious on a wrap shirt and robe.