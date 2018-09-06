CDLM RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

CDLM is a new collection by Chris Peters, who designs Creatures of the Wind with Shane Gabier. Late last year, Peters and Gabier announced that they would cease doing runway shows and producing full collections and shift to a project-based model. CDLM, too, felt very much like a project. Peters showed the lineup at the Peter Freeman gallery. A camping tent covered in doodles, such as hearts, rainbows, a slice of pizza and “If I go to hell at least I’ll be with all my friends,” was the extent of the set. The audience stood in a circle as the models — men and women, some semi-famous like Tavi Gevinson — strolled through.

The whole vibe was deliberately DIY with most of the garments appearing to be secondhand finds reworked and styled to the tune of the current awkward-cool streetwear movement. The first look was a green quilted jacket with knit trim over what looked like an old Polo Ralph Lauren hoodie and cropped white pants. A white shearling jacket with brown fur was worn over white pants and bunchy white waders with fringe down the sides. Peters has been upcycling leathers and furs since his Creatures days and there’s nobility in that in this time of staggering excess waste. But in terms of a look, the collection felt recycled in that there wasn’t much new.