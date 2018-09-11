Chiara Boni La Petite Robe RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

The flamboyant, vibrant feel of Paul Gauguin’s Tahitian paintings inspired the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe spring collection. The runway show, which was the brand’s best so far, offered a fresh, joyful interpretation of the designer’s feminine aesthetic, combining flattering silhouettes and a practical attitude.

Several floral patterns created a vivid patchwork on a range of maxidresses that had a new comfortable fluidity, as well as on the smart separates, including capri pants worn with coordinating T-shirts.

The bold prints were juxtaposed with elegant solid styles, worked in a tropical palette of orange, red and yellow. Peplum details, laser-cut fringe, tulle ruffles and organza layers contributed to the uplifting spirit of the lineup, which included pretty breezy, flouncy sundresses that will be perfect for next summer’s beach parties.