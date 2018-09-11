Chiara Boni La Petite Robe RTW Spring 2019

- Galleries
The flamboyant, vibrant feel of Paul Gauguin’s Tahitian paintings inspired the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe spring collection. The runway show, which was the brand’s best so far, offered a fresh, joyful interpretation of the designer’s feminine aesthetic, combining flattering silhouettes and a practical attitude.
Several floral patterns created a vivid patchwork on a range of maxidresses that had a new comfortable fluidity, as well as on the smart separates, including capri pants worn with coordinating T-shirts.
The bold prints were juxtaposed with elegant solid styles, worked in a tropical palette of orange, red and yellow. Peplum details, laser-cut fringe, tulle ruffles and organza layers contributed to the uplifting spirit of the lineup, which included pretty breezy, flouncy sundresses that will be perfect for next summer’s beach parties.