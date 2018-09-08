Chromat RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Women who are too shy to show their body at summer pool parties sometimes try to disguise their figures under a big white T-shirt. Pushing women to be proud of themselves — curves and imperfections included — Chromat creative director Becca McCharen-Tran took that iconic piece and gave it a, sexy, frisky makeover.

A digitized print of a wet white T-shirt actually became the lineup’s signature pattern; it was splashed on a range of designs, from one-piece swimsuits and bikinis with a sporty feel to a stretch dress featuring graphic cut-out details at the shoulders.

Continuing to embrace an unapologetic, inclusive philosophy, Chromat showed a wide selection of swimwear options for all body types. Neon colors, cut-outs and sheer effects stole the spotlight, while cover-ups included sporty cropped tops with net inserts, lightweight comfortable joggers with elastic logo waistbands as well as more discreet linen tunics that are perfect for woman who don’t like to show too much skin at the beach.