Cinq à Sept RTW Spring 2019

Jane Siskin designed a feminine, pretty collection for girls who want to have fun but are insistent on always being chic at the same time .

Inspired by a recent trip to China and Southeast Asia, the designer infused Eastern influences into her spring lineup. Vivid tones of yellow and fuchsia combined with fresh floral prints and polka-dot patterns contributed to the collection’s joyful vibe. Silhouettes were designed to exalt the body curves without revealing too much skin.

A long floral silk dress with a high side slit and embellished with tiny ruffles was layered under a collarless outerwear piece that combined the shapes of a kimono and a trenchcoat, while a point d’esprit tulle minidress embodied the sweeter, more delicate spirit of the Cinq à Sept woman.

Tailored pieces were updated with laced-up details for a feminine flair and a silver viscose suit revealed a structured jacket worn with joggers and a coordinated bralette top. It looked perfect for frisky night owls hitting the dance floor until sunrise.