Claudia Li RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

For her first official runway show during New York Fashion Week, Claudia Li was inspired by the sweet memories of her childhood in New Zealand.

The vivid blue of the big sky punctuated by long, soft clouds, the buttercup yellow of Mount Cook lilies, the bright magenta of a painting of her mother standing out in her family’s living room — all influenced her fresh, uncomplicated lineup, combining a practical urban sensibility with a touch of athleticism and a charming outdoor vibe.

A flamboyant pattern of lush flowers was splashed on a wide selection of designs, from cotton tunic dresses embellished with attached pouchlike pockets to short-sleeved tops punctuated by drawstring details worn with plissé skirts to kimonolike spring coats and cigarette pants layered under silk trenches. The flowers also blossomed on a range of more structured tailored styles, including a suit with a strong shoulder jacket and sartorial cuffed shorts crafted from shiny soft velvet.

Denim in a pale blue tone gave a cute, contemporary appeal to a zippered jacket with roomy sleeves that had a back embroidered with a postcard-like patch, as well as a pair of wide-legged pants matched with a playful shirt enriched by a feminine sheer panel.