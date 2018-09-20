Cristina Ottaviano RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

During the first week of June, eveningwear designer Cristina Ottaviano took a trip to Lake Como, which resulted in a fluid, water-inspired spring collection. The designer’s mills are also based in the region, giving her the opportunity to go into them and design the pieces while she was there, which she described as “phenomenal.” The result included abstract interpretations — an off-the-shoulder gown with a printed sequin and stretch tulle base and bustier that mimicked the texture and feel of water or a strapless white gown with gold herringbone bugle cascading across the bust and down the dress. All of the looks were refined and elegant, with pops of surprise and fun, like a light pink suit set, strapless gold minidress or a divine white column dress with a silver top. Next up for Ottaviano: her second bridal collection in October.