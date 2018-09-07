Cushnie RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Carly Cushnie went back to her Jamaican roots for her solo collection, the first following the exit of her former business and creative partner Michelle Ochs, who last February left the company the duo cofounded 10 years ago.

The vibrant colors of Cushnie’s family’s native tropical islands, its lushness and its sensual, joyful spirit served as inspiration for the designer’s pretty lineup, which — in keeping with the brand’s authentic spirit — was focused on a powerful, assertive femininity expressed through sharp, minimal silhouettes.

Even if Cushnie injected a touch of exoticism in the collection via bold hues of yellow, pink and green, as well as with tropical prints that got a graphic makeover, the overall look was modern and urban. The dresses’ precise cuts flattered the female figure and when embellishments, including beaded fringes and precious embroideries popped up, they never looked exaggerated.

Lingerie details added to the charming appeal of slipdresses, fringe gave a dynamic twist to fitted knitted frocks, precise cutouts and slits added modern geometry to fluid chiffon gowns, and denim flared pants and fitted jumpsuits introduced a cool, urban feel.

The runway show demonstrated that even if it lost half its name, the brand didn’t miss any of its appeal.