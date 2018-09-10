Dennis Basso RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Dennis Basso took his global woman from candy-colored splendor in Cannes for resort to cruising the Mediterranean for spring with a wardrobe influenced by Italian style icon Marella Agnelli. The designer tackled graceful daywear from morning — silky striped pajama sets, complete with broadtail sleeping mask and cashmere pillow; to afternoon, with a nautical-inspired linen day dress and jumpsuit that were fastened with gold buttons or top-stitched white trousers with an embroidered sheer organza top; to evening, with a white leather mini skort with athletic stripes and Basso’s take on a denim jacket in baby blue ultra-fine cashmere and fox fur. And there was attire for glamorous black-tie nights: A black-and-white feathered mini cocktail dress was the most modern.

Mary J. Blige, a longtime supporter of the brand and the lead in the designer’s latest ad campaign, accompanied Basso down the runway to close the show in a beaded black-and-white jersey gown and fur stole. Backstage pre-show, Blige praised his ability to balance both chic and street attire. “I feel so great!” she exclaimed of her show look. She looked it, too.