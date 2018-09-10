Deveaux RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

A summer in New York was the idea behind Tommy Ton’s first women’s collection for Deveaux, which was presented at the Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream shop on Rivington Street on the Lower East Side.

Minimal, easy-to-wear styles were at the core of the lineup, which was all about chic, essential silhouettes. Precise cuts, neutral tones and high-quality fabrications conveyed the polished look of the collection. Developed as a wardrobe of modern must-have items, it included fluid slipdresses layered over coordinated silk pants, relaxed, slightly oversize suits, striped shirtdresses and silk camisoles tucked in mannish roomy pleated cotton pants.

Targeting a wide audience ranging from the youngest tomboys to the chicest ladies, the collection offered highly versatile designs that can be easily integrated into every metropolitan spring wardrobe.