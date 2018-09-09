Discount Universe RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Cami James and Nadia Napreychikov tackled the concepts of the commodification of feminism and the objectification of the female body with a boisterous “Not for Sale” collection for Discount Universe. The duo made their New York Fashion Week debut with splashy, sequin-adorned frocks with words like “Whore,” ”Hysteria,” “Crazy” and “Emotional” on them, which, the duo observed, are negative labels typically reserved for women. Overhead red lights flashed as models, each in a look louder than the one before, stomped down the runway clad in a variety of vibrant colorblocked leather jackets, polka-dot sheer blouses and dresses with poufy shoulders and sequined everything. Printed rash guards — both floral and mixed leopard and tiger print — were paired under embellished slipdresses or jeans with flames beaded up the sides. “It’s really just about celebrating being a woman,” Napreychikov explained. “It reminds me of that expression, ‘A well-behaved woman never made history,'” James added.

It was loud and purposely in your face, and it was a lot (47 total looks), but Discount Universe’s loyal fanbase — the eccentric crowd was clad in sequins from head to toe — went wild for it.