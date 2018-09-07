Elie Tahari RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

The palette and tranquil feeling of David Hockney’s California period paintings informed Elie Tahari’s spring range. That translated literally into designs like a 3-D cable-knit sweater that looked like the water in Hockey’s swimming pool series, but it was the ease of California living, which the British-born Hockney often aimed to capture, that seemed to really inform Tahari’s spring collection.

A beige suit with a loose dropped collar and triple darting at the waist — to give a slight hourglass shape — was paired with a wide-leg pant and exemplified the idea of West Coast ease. Tahari showed some denim pieces like an oversized denim jacket with white topstitch details that could go over any number of his dresses, which came in pink, white and blue hues. Blazers were cut lower and hit at the hips, as opposed to the waist, to free up the silhouette and allow the body more movement, while many dresses had breezy uneven hems. It was nice to see the collection loosen up a bit, but maintain the pulled-together vibe one might expect of clothing appropriate for work.