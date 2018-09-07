Frame RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Frame designers Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson continue to build on their beloved Seventies references, with a spring lineup infused with rocker and world traveler vibes.

“We continue our ongoing conversation with our woman and what she needs for her wardrobe each season,” said Torstensson. This time around, the duo centered their collection around the notion of “clean and easy,” with classic denim styles that mixed effortlessly with fashion pieces such as an off-white safari cargo jacket and a suede lace-up dress.

Highlights included a shrunken blazer in navy paired with a voluminous button-up shirt and army green shorts, and a noir wrap dress, perfect for the Frame girl who needs to seamlessly transition from day to night.

The brand will also be launching a heritage capsule collection in October, centered around denim that fits and looks like rigid denim, with a bit of stretch, and will be part of the core collections available to buy next spring.