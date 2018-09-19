Galvan RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

A trip to Marrakech inspired the new colors and textures of Galvan’s spring collection, introducing pistachio green, pale yellow, red and rust, as well as macramé detailing and delicate hand-beading into the lineup. Such details gave the collection a more rustic hand, relatively speaking. Galvan is a modernist eveningwear label geared toward women who want their glamour sleek, young and fun. The dresses and jumpsuits are sexy, cut to emphasize the body, and fall on a spectrum that ranges from chic allure to just shy of cheesy. New additions for spring included a long-sleeved sequined dress in tonal pistachio green with a knot at the hip and a loose mid-length skirt, as well as a red high-necked style with an open back, and a tight, metallic ruched mid-length dress in an improbably flattering shade of rust.