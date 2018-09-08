Hellessy RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Sylvie Millstein’s spring collection was for the woman who doesn’t want summer to end, but knows it has to. “It’s about the nostalgia for summer, the girl who’s not ready to let go of vacation, but she’s back in the swing of things,” Millstein said backstage. She used colors from Slim Aarons’ photos to infuse a lightness and brightness into a collection of flirty sophistication. The statement tops, which have been the core of the collection since its inception, were well-represented with an off-the-shoulder halter in beige and crimson striped jacquard, a white blouse decorated with pink fil coupe lips and blazers with built-in exaggerated shirt cuffs. Many pieces looked layered from more than one garment, such as jackets and shirts and pants with scarf details, but were actually all-in-ones. Millstein also added more dresses to the mix this time, many of them long and soft, like a yellow jacquard style with a velvet waistband and gently poufed sleeves.