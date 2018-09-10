J. Mendel RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

The famous gardens of Impressionist painter Claude Monet in Giverny were the inspiration for the fresh, charming color palette of Gilles Mendel’s elegant spring collection. The arty reference was combined with a late Seventies’ vibe, which resulted in a certain free-spirited yet always refined attitude injected in the lineup.

Fluid, flowy dresses were cut in a range of silhouettes, from long-sleeved styles embellished with precious textured embroideries, to plissé color-blocked V-neck frocks with pretty beaded decorations on the sleeves. to a range of covetable silk devoré styles with abstract motifs.

The designer put the focus on the bodice with flattering corset constructions, introducing a vein of polished sensuality with bustier frilled organza gowns and a draped column style revealing an exquisite floral decoration at the waist.

In keeping with the moody weather of the week, the spring lineup was rounded out with a range of outerwear options, including a more quotidian, sporty-chic bomber with a drawstring and exclusive astrakhan panels as well as luxurious mink short jackets and shawls to layer over the collection’s pretty dresses for an extra-luxurious touch.