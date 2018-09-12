Jason Wu RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

“After a decade in business, it’s important to reevaluate,” said Jason Wu. “I felt like we needed to bring everything back in, in order to go forward.“ Part of that idea is his recent re-branding, revealed earlier in the week at his luxury priced Jason Wu Collection presentation.

Wu is looking ahead, and opening a store in Shanghai next year got him thinking about his contemporary range (formerly Grey Jason Wu, now re-branded as Jason Wu), and how it will sit in the same space as his luxury pieces for the first time. The re-brand is part of his strategy for a streamlined Wu world.

The approachable Jason Wu offers sportswear — knits, parkas — alongside core staples of feminine dressing, including delicate slipdresses, in subtle ombrés, with lace details; other dress styles came in raw edged chiffon with tiered pieces. There is even Jason Wu denim, a collaboration with 3×1. “I never thought I’d do a pair of denim shorts,” the designer laughed.

The denim pieces, shown in both a light wash and in white, helped anchor his dressier day silhouettes. The thoughtful collection still fits the Jason Wu vision, as he continues to expand in a meaningful way.