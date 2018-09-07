Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

“Myself,” Jeremy Scott said when asked about the inspiration behind his spring coed collection.

And in fact, the lineup was unquestionably Jeremy Scott with the bold colors, the provocative prints, the mix and match of grunge and punkish references, the sporty touches, the bling bling and that joyful, engaging creative explosion that is always at the base of the brand.

As the muse of his own collection, Scott played with Polaroid images of himself at 18 trying different hair and makeup styles as well as various fashion looks. These were printed on oversize hoodies and crop tops featuring zippered details at the shoulders; they were also combined in graphic patchworks splashed on miniskirts, fitted column dresses and skin-touch jumpsuits.

The words “Peace,” “Revolt” and “Future” appeared as cartoonish patches on a wide range of pieces, including a military green front pocket jacket matched with a coordinated skirt and a maxi cardigan worn as a mini frock. They sounded like Scott’s exhortation to rebel against the current political and social situation — the designer actually took his bow on the catwalk wearing a tank top printed with the words, “Tell your senator No on Kavanaugh 202-902-7129.”

Keeping the mood young and ironic, the designer also created intarsia sweaters decorated with images of Pokémon’s Pikachu character, played with colorful tartans for oversize shirts and peppered a range of leather bombers, pants and tops with the emblems of the most popular NBA teams.

The overall look was flamboyant, energetic and absolutely fun.