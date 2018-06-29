JI OH Resort 2019

The Salvation Army is where Ji Oh often finds inspiration for her collections. “You see all this stuff that’s cool but not your size,” she said. “I made it my size by playing with folds, gathering, buttons and tape that’s used in athleticwear.” Her resort collection was definitely not secondhand, but a deconstructed take on her signature shirting done in oversize proportions tucked, gathered and fitted into artful, but wearable shapes. As a whole, the collection was a bit disjointed, but there were covetable pieces to pick out. A roomy asymmetric button-down white shirt was cut to fall from the shoulders and gently folded along the buttons. Tailored men’s-inspired trenches had shoulder cutouts with buckle details and were feminized buy a long, lean cut. A painterly polka-dot shirt worn front to back captured a do-it-yourself spirit in a sophisticated way.