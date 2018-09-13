Jill Stuart RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

“We were inspired by the French film called ‘Celine and Julie Go Boating’ from 1974. We loved the magic of the movie and the colors,” declared Jill Stuart, holding up a still from the Jacques Rivette film. The main characters, Celine and Julie, stand in the forefront, clad in bold red and blue dresses. Stuart used the same hues on a ruched baby blue column dress and on red eyelet trousers under a black tulle dotted dress — and mixed them into prints on her now signature transparent Neoprene with a matchy plaid suit or watercolor-floral tiered ruffle skirt and blazer. The Neoprene also looked stellar paired with a midlength silver pleather skirt with western snap-pockets.

Feminine silhouettes — some Forties inspired — and playful details — rhinestone buttons, ruffled collars — also reflected her inspiration. A white ruched tulle cropped top and matching skirt with lilac polka dots was the freshest, most alluring look of the lineup, but there were ample other adorable ones.