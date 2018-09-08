Jonathan Simkhai RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Jonathan Simkhai describes this last year as “monumental:” He relocated his company to Los Angeles from New York, got married and became the father of twins. While for many people such big changes can have a disruptive impact, they seem to have brought a new sense of peace and serenity into the designer’s life. This joyful and positive attitude was evident in his beautiful spring collection, which was filled with covetable dresses rooted in an ethereal femininity; they in turn were enhanced by the presentation’s setting, which evoked a romantic garden party.

Playing with craftsmanship and fabric manipulation. Simkhai delivered pretty long macramé lace frocks, featherweight maxislip dresses punctuated by tiny lace inserts, and broderie anglaise tunic styles, which looked as charming as a summery day under the Mediterranean sun. Gingham patterns in fresh tones of baby blue and yellow added an extra dose of sweet, appealing romance.

Simkhai also introduced corset details that gave a more structured appeal to cropped tops and off-the-shoulder gowns, while the hyperfeminine vibe of the lineup was balanced by utilitarian pieces, like cargo pants, safari jackets and wide-legged overalls. They helped keeping the collection grounded in an urban, contemporary context, even if the pristine, romantic designs gave the illusion that sweet, sweet summer is still here.