Josie by Josie Natori RTW Spring 2019

“It’s fun, more playful.” said designer Josie Natori of her contemporary priced line, Josie by Josie Natori.

“This costumer is younger minded but still wants to have fun with fashion,” she continued. Originally, the designer sold her sleepwear range under the Josie by Josie Natori label, but for spring 2019, she decided to revamp and reimagine the brand as a full collection ranging from embellished tops, priced under $100, to dresses and casual separates that top out just above $300.

The early stages of this re-brand could be seen in Natori’s resort collection for her Josie Natori line, where she designed T-shirts with appliqués and hoodies with hand-embroidered flowers and now with rethinking Josie by Josie Natori, she can really develop and flush those early ideas out.

The collection felt energized with her prints and sense of color, which played out on bright floral patterns on a mix of boho handkerchief hemmed dresses, loose flowy tank tops and kimono-sleeved jackets. Light gauzy scarves featured embroideries done by a tribe from the Philippines that were meant to be mixed and matched with some of the floral printed looks like a Natori magpie.

In her words, the collection isn’t mean to be too serious, and it’s not. It has a youthful spirit and a mismatched vibe that still has the Natori stamp all over it.