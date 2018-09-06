Josie Natori RTW Spring 2019

- Galleries
- Collection
Josie Natori’s spring collection captured a clean, fresh summer simplicity. She pared back the palette to white, black and khaki with a few florals. White shirts were done with off-the-shoulder romance and crisp, wrapped peplum details. Matte jersey was draped into chic jumpsuits in black and white, and jacquards, a signature for Natori, came on structured jackets and printed pants. Everything was feminine and polished, but there was an ease to the cuts. “Fall was so dressy, so this — I would say — is a little more relaxed,” Natori said.