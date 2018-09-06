Josie Natori RTW Spring 2019

@Wmag may be for sale but that isn't stopping Stefano Tonchi. For this month's issue, Cate Blanchett leads the first all-female issue — but it isn't to make a political statement. Tonchi did however say that the experience of creating the issue opened his eyes to just how few women are often behind the lens. This comes off the heels of Vogue's September issue, in which cover star Beyoncé tapped the first-ever African-American photographer to shoot the cover in the publication’s 126 years. Read more at the link in are bio. #wwdmedia