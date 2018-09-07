Kate Spade New York RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Celebrity

Collection

This fashion week marked a brand-new chapter in the story of Kate Spade. Not only because it was the first since the tragic death of the company’s founder last June, but also because it marks the debut of new creative director Nicola Glass, who succeeded longtime designer Deborah Lloyd.

During a pre-show interview, Glass said she wanted to go back to the roots of the brand and define a new modern image for the Kate Spade woman. Bright colors mixed in chic combinations, feminine yet highly wearable silhouettes and impactful prints were the elements she focused on for her debut lineup. Infused with a fresh, spirited attitude, the collection offered a pretty wardrobe for the city girls of today. The brand’s spade-shaped logo took center stage in the lineup. Present but not overwhelming, it was used for the graphic floral pattern splashed on the opening silk dress, which was injected with a charming Seventies’ feel. The logo was also combined with hearts on the new metallic interlocking closure peppering a few bag styles, and made a subtle appearance on the interwoven leather buckets.

Gingham cotton dresses embroidered with tiny flowers were sweet and chic. The fluid silk maxi frocks punctuated by discreet ruffles exuded a determined sensuality, while a lightweight parka and a range of playful rubber raincoats added a cool, urban touch.

With its balanced combination of saccharine, glamour and modern functionality, Glass’ debut show was a ray of light in a gray, humid late summer morning in New York.